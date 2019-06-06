Hot Topic’s One-Day Funko Pop Flash Sale is On

Today, June 6th, is a great opportunity to add new Funko Pop figures to your collection because Hot Topic is running a one-day flash sale that offers prices as low as $7 on individual Pops, 3 Pops for $25, and some insane deals on exclusives.

You can shop the $7 Funko Pop figure lineup right here. It includes new figures from Disney’s Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Dragon Ball Z, and more. The 3 for $25 Pops are available here, and you’ll find gems like Stan Lee’s patina Pop, SpongeBob SquarePants Pops, Stranger Things Pops, Marvel Pops, and more inside. Finally, the Hot Topic exclusive Pop figures are available here, and they include some surprising discounts – like the brand new Disney Villains Cruella De Vil in Car Pop Rides figure for only $10, and the Disney Treasures Aladdin Box for $10. Both of those exclusives were over $30 recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can browse through Hot Topic’s entire Funko collection right here. Over 700 figures are up for grabs, and there are some 20% discounts that are separate from the flash sale thrown in for good measure. Again, the Funko Pop flash sale is only good until the end of the day today, June 6th, or while supplies last. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $60 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.