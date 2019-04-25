Hot Toys Avengers: Endgame Captain America and Black Widow Figures Launch With Secret Accessories

Hot Toys has added Captain America and Black Widow to their sixth scale Avengers: Endgame lineup, and they are the masterpieces that we’ve come to expect from them. This is particularly true of the Black Widow figure. The new Scarlett Johansson head sculpt features an uncanny likeness that comes complete with her braided red hairstyle.

There doesn’t appear to be anything blatantly spoilery about the figures, but that will change with the Captain America figure down the line. Like the Avengers: Infinity War Captain America figure before it, Hot Toys is keeping two accessories under wraps until the spoiler threshold for the film has been crossed. Based on the timing of the Avengers: Infinity War Cap mystery weapon reveal, you can expect Hot Toys to provide more info on the secret accessories sometime around May 27th.

The Avengers: Endgame Captain America figure features a newly painted helmeted Chris Evans head sculpt with three interchangeable lower faces, an un-helmeted head sculpt, seven pairs of interchangeable hands, Cap’s shield, a compass that appears to include a picture of Peggy Carter, a helmet, and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand. Again, the two additional accessories will be revealed soon.

The Black Widow figure features a newly developed head sculpt, a tactical battle suit styled with red markings, eight interchangeable hands, baton, backpack, and pistol accessories, and a movie-themed figure stand with an interchangeable graphic card.

Both figures should be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 25th.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters tomorrow, April 26th, 2019.

