Hot Toys’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Hawkeye aka Ronin Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has added the Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka Ronin sixth-scale figure to their Avengers: Endgame lineup today following the release of Thanos and Iron Man (Mark LXXV armor) last month and the War Machine figure earlier today.

Indeed, Clint Barton is leaving the Hawkeye mantle behind to become Ronin in Avengers: Endgame. We’ve already had a good look at his new costume (they even made a hoodie based on it) but the new Hot Toys figure gives us our best look at Jeremy Renner wearing it (as well as his assortment of weapons). As always, the likeness is pretty spot on.

The Hot Toys MMS532 – Avengers: Endgame – 1/6th scale Hawkeye Collectible Figure will be available in both standard and deluxe versions at Sideshow Collectibles – most likely by the end of the day today, April 11th. The full list of features for the figure are available below, and the bits that are exclusive to the deluxe version are marked accordingly. Basically, the deluxe version is the only one that offers a full Ronin experience.

A newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye from Avengers: Endgame

A newly developed masked head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Ronin (Deluxe Version)

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands for Hawkeye including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) right hand for holding bow

One (1) left hand for holding arrow

Six (6) pieces of black-colored interchangeable gloved hands for Ronin including (Deluxe Verison):

One (1) pair of fists (Deluxe Version)

One (1) pair of open hands (Deluxe Version)

One (1) pair of hands for holding dagger (Deluxe Version)

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored interchangeable hooded vest with gold trims (Deluxe Version)

One (1) pair of black colored interchangeable arm guards with gold trims (Deluxe Version)

One (1) black colored vest

One (1) perfectly tailored black colored long sleeves top

One (1) pair of black colored pants with knee guards

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) black colored utility belt on waist

One (1) cross-body shoulder belt

One (1) pair of arm guards

Weapons:

One (1) katana (Deluxe Version)

One (1) black colored bow

Ten (10) individual arrows and twelve (12) interchangeable arrowheads of different styles

One (1) dagger

Two (2) shurikens in opened mode

Two (2) shurikens in closed mode

Accessories:

One (1) katana sheath (attachable to cross-body belt) (Deluxe Version)

One (1) arrow quiver (attachable to cross-body belt)

One (1) interchangeable character name tag (Deluxe Version)

Movie-theme figure stand with character name and interchangeable graphic card

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.