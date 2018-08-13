Marvel

Hot Toys ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Figure and Wakanda Throne Unveiled

Over the weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther finally ended it’s domestic box office run with a […]

By

Over the weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther finally ended it’s domestic box office run with a chart-topping take of over $700 million (over $1.3 billion worldwide). However, the Hot Toys Black Panther masterpieces continue today with two new additions: the MMS501 Black Panther 1/6th scale Shuri Collectible Figure and the ACS005 Black Panther 1/6th scale Wakanda Throne Collectible.

The Shuri figure features an absolutely remarkable likeness of Letitia Wright, a super detailed costume, and a wide range of weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light up Vibranium Guantlets, a spear, and a Kimoyo Beads bracelet. The Shuri figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, August 13th. The full list of features are available below.

  • Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther
  • Movie-accurate facial expression with detail skin texture and makeup
  • Brown color hair sculpture with braided hairstyles
  • Approximately 29 cm tall
  • Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations
  • Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
  • One (1) pair of fists
  • One (1) pair of relax hands
  • One (1) pair of hands for holding spear
  • One (1) gesture right hand
  • Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

  • One (1) meticulously tailored brown and blue colored patterned jumpsuit with neck ring
  • One (1) pair of silver and blue colored arm bands
  • One (1) yellow colored Wakandan tribe sash with silver colored buckle

Weapon:

  • One (1) pair of LED light up Vibranium Gauntlets (blue light, battery operated)
  • One (1) spear

Accessories:

  • One (1) Kimoyo Beads bracelet
  • Specially designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo

Next up we have the Wakanda Throne accessory, which would be a very tempting addition for collectors that already own the previously released Black Panther figures from Hot Toys. Keep tabs on that link as the throne should be available to pre-order alongside the the Shuri figure later today. The full list of features includes:

  • Masterfully crafted with authentic and fine details of the Wakanda Throne in Black Panther
  • Approximately 32.5 cm tall and 19cm wide
  • Brown and silver-colored high back chair
  • Specially applied multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effect and natural wood grain texture

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

