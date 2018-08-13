Hot Toys ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Figure and Wakanda Throne Unveiled

Over the weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther finally ended it’s domestic box office run with a chart-topping take of over $700 million (over $1.3 billion worldwide). However, the Hot Toys Black Panther masterpieces continue today with two new additions: the MMS501 Black Panther 1/6th scale Shuri Collectible Figure and the ACS005 Black Panther 1/6th scale Wakanda Throne Collectible.
The Shuri figure features an absolutely remarkable likeness of Letitia Wright, a super detailed costume, and a wide range of weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light up Vibranium Guantlets, a spear, and a Kimoyo Beads bracelet. The Shuri figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, August 13th. The full list of features are available below.
- Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detail skin texture and makeup
- Brown color hair sculpture with braided hairstyles
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding spear
- One (1) gesture right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed
Costume:
- One (1) meticulously tailored brown and blue colored patterned jumpsuit with neck ring
- One (1) pair of silver and blue colored arm bands
- One (1) yellow colored Wakandan tribe sash with silver colored buckle
Weapon:
- One (1) pair of LED light up Vibranium Gauntlets (blue light, battery operated)
- One (1) spear
Accessories:
- One (1) Kimoyo Beads bracelet
- Specially designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo
Next up we have the Wakanda Throne accessory, which would be a very tempting addition for collectors that already own the previously released Black Panther figures from Hot Toys. Keep tabs on that link as the throne should be available to pre-order alongside the the Shuri figure later today. The full list of features includes:
- Masterfully crafted with authentic and fine details of the Wakanda Throne in Black Panther
- Approximately 32.5 cm tall and 19cm wide
- Brown and silver-colored high back chair
- Specially applied multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effect and natural wood grain texture
