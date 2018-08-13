Hot Toys ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Figure and Wakanda Throne Unveiled

Over the weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther finally ended it’s domestic box office run with a chart-topping take of over $700 million (over $1.3 billion worldwide). However, the Hot Toys Black Panther masterpieces continue today with two new additions: the MMS501 Black Panther 1/6th scale Shuri Collectible Figure and the ACS005 Black Panther 1/6th scale Wakanda Throne Collectible.

The Shuri figure features an absolutely remarkable likeness of Letitia Wright, a super detailed costume, and a wide range of weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light up Vibranium Guantlets, a spear, and a Kimoyo Beads bracelet. The Shuri figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, August 13th. The full list of features are available below.

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther

Movie-accurate facial expression with detail skin texture and makeup

Brown color hair sculpture with braided hairstyles

Approximately 29 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding spear

One (1) gesture right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) meticulously tailored brown and blue colored patterned jumpsuit with neck ring

One (1) pair of silver and blue colored arm bands

One (1) yellow colored Wakandan tribe sash with silver colored buckle

Weapon:

One (1) pair of LED light up Vibranium Gauntlets (blue light, battery operated)

One (1) spear

Accessories:

One (1) Kimoyo Beads bracelet

Specially designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo

Next up we have the Wakanda Throne accessory, which would be a very tempting addition for collectors that already own the previously released Black Panther figures from Hot Toys. Keep tabs on that link as the throne should be available to pre-order alongside the the Shuri figure later today. The full list of features includes:

Masterfully crafted with authentic and fine details of the Wakanda Throne in Black Panther

Approximately 32.5 cm tall and 19cm wide

Brown and silver-colored high back chair

Specially applied multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effect and natural wood grain texture

