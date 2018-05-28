Mystery Weapons for the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hot Toys Captain America Figure Revealed

Now that Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has been in the theaters for some time, Hot Toys has finally revealed what “mystery weapons” will come with their sixth-scale Captain America figures! I didn’t think that their Captain America figure for Avengers: Infinity War could get more outstanding, but here we are.

If you’ve seen the movie, you might have guessed that the mystery weapons are Black Order-inspired. To the point, the standard sixth-scale Captain America figure will come with Proxima Midnight’s spear and the Movie Promo Edition version will come with both the spear and Corvus Glaive’s super powerful Glaive.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Captain America figure is available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles in both the standard and Movie Promo Edition versions (other figures in Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War lineup are available via that link as well). In addition to the Black Order weapons, both figures feature a newly developed head sculpt, a newly developed body, a newly tailored Captain America suit with battle damaged areas that reveal the scale patterns underneath, a pair of articulated shields from Wakanda, and a movie-themed figure stand. The full list of features are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin

texture

texture Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which

portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film

portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film Approximately 31 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

One (1) opened left hand

One (1) gesturing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored red and dark blue-colored Captain America suit

with battle damage on chest to reveal scale patterns underneath

with battle damage on chest to reveal scale patterns underneath One (1) pair of newly tailored blue embossed patterned pants with

pouches, knee pads, and red trims

pouches, knee pads, and red trims One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored elbow pads

One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored knee pads

One (1) brown leather-like body strap

One (1) brown leather-like belt with pouches

One (1) pair of dark brown-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) pair of newly crafted black-colored articulated Wakanda

shields with silver-colored trim

shields with silver-colored trim One (1) Proxima Midnight Spear

Accessories:

A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed hexagonal figure

stand with movie logo

Exclusive Accessories for MOVIE PROMO EDITION:

One (1) Corvus Glaive weapon

One (1) Outrider diorama with interchangeable rocky ground graphic

card attachable to the hexagonal figure stand

