Mystery Weapons for the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hot Toys Captain America Figure Revealed

Now that Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has been in the theaters for some time, Hot Toys has finally revealed what “mystery weapons” will come with their sixth-scale Captain America figures! I didn’t think that their Captain America figure for Avengers: Infinity War could get more outstanding, but here we are.
If you’ve seen the movie, you might have guessed that the mystery weapons are Black Order-inspired. To the point, the standard sixth-scale Captain America figure will come with Proxima Midnight’s spear and the Movie Promo Edition version will come with both the spear and Corvus Glaive’s super powerful Glaive.
The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Captain America figure is available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles in both the standard and Movie Promo Edition versions (other figures in Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War lineup are available via that link as well). In addition to the Black Order weapons, both figures feature a newly developed head sculpt, a newly developed body, a newly tailored Captain America suit with battle damaged areas that reveal the scale patterns underneath, a pair of articulated shields from Wakanda, and a movie-themed figure stand. The full list of features are as follows:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in
Avengers: Infinity War
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin
texture
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which
portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands
- One (1) opened left hand
- One (1) gesturing right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) newly tailored red and dark blue-colored Captain America suit
with battle damage on chest to reveal scale patterns underneath
- One (1) pair of newly tailored blue embossed patterned pants with
pouches, knee pads, and red trims
- One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored elbow pads
- One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored knee pads
- One (1) brown leather-like body strap
- One (1) brown leather-like belt with pouches
- One (1) pair of dark brown-colored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) pair of newly crafted black-colored articulated Wakanda
shields with silver-colored trim
- One (1) Proxima Midnight Spear
Accessories:
- A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed hexagonal figure
stand with movie logo
Exclusive Accessories for MOVIE PROMO EDITION:
- One (1) Corvus Glaive weapon
- One (1) Outrider diorama with interchangeable rocky ground graphic
card attachable to the hexagonal figure stand
