Diecast ‘The Avengers’ Iron Man Mark VII Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is celebrating the 500th creation in their Movie Masterpiece Series by giving a diecast makeover to the iconic Iron Man Mark VII sixth scale figure from The Avengers line!

In addition to the fancy diecast construction, the figure features a newly painted head sculpt of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, an interchangeable helmet with LED functionality, interchangeable shoulder and forearm weapon armor elements, LED functionality on the eyes, palms, and arc reactor of the armor, and a special diorama figure base. There’s even a suit pod mode which is cool and everything, but it seems a little weird as a display option.

A special edition version will also be available that includes a Mark VII suit pod hologram accessory. Both versions should be up for pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles starting at some point during the day today, July 26th. The complete list of features is available below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark VII in The Avengers

One (1) newly painted battle damaged helmeted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie and removable mask

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic red and gold colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

LED- lighted circular-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged mask

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged chest armor plate

One (1) pair of interchangeable battle damaged shoulder armor

Two (2) sets of interchangeable shoulder armors (normal and missile firing)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armors (normal and laser firing)

One (1) pair detachable forearm rockets

Three (3) sets of interchangeable thigh armor (missile, armor & normal styles)

Accessories for alternate Suit Pod style including:

One (1) interchangeable LED – lighted chest armor plate

One (1) pair of attachable specialized accessories for chest armor (placed under LED –lighted chest plate)

One (1) pair of interchangeable calf legs

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of firing fists

One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Articulated flaps at the back of armor on legs

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

One (1) pair of attachable real-like red-colored lasers accessories

Specially designed square-shaped road diorama dynamic figure base with movie logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) Mini Suit Pod hologram (approximately 7.5cm tall)

