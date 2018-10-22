Hot Toys Made a Filthy Deadpool Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their second sixth scale figure in the Deadpool 2 lineup, and it’s their filthiest Deadpool to date. Literally.

The Hot Toys MMS505 1/6th scale Dusty Deadpool figure is based on his appearance at the end of the film, which is also a nod to his X-Force costume. It will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, October 22nd.

The Dusty Deadpool figure features five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, a Deadpool suit with an ash-like painting effect, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, a wearable neck device, a time travelling device, two coins (normal and damaged), battle damaged bandage sticker, interchangeable hands, and a Deadpool 2 themed figure stand. The official list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Deadpool with battle damage in Deadpool 2 movie

A Deadpool head with five (5) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Deadpool’s expressions

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of katana holding hands

One (1) pair for gun holding hands

One (1) pair of finger pointing hands

One (1) thumb-up right hand

One (1) OK-sign left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) meticulously tailored black colored leather-like Deadpool suit covered with ash-like painting effect

One (1) battle damaged brown-colored leather-like belt with buckle

One (1) pair of thigh gun holsters

One (1) dagger sheath on shin

One (1) pair of black-colored shoes with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) dagger

Two (2) metal katanas

Two (2) pistols

Two (2) shurikens

Accessories:

Two (2) pieces of coins (normal and damaged)

One (1) time travelling device

One (1) sheet of battle damaged bandage sticker

One (1) pair of katana sheath

One (1) wearable neck device

A specially designed Deadpool 2 dynamic figure stand with Deadpool nameplate and movie logo

