Hot Toys Made a Filthy Deadpool Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their second sixth scale figure in the Deadpool 2 lineup, and it’s their filthiest Deadpool to date. Literally.
The Hot Toys MMS505 1/6th scale Dusty Deadpool figure is based on his appearance at the end of the film, which is also a nod to his X-Force costume. It will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, October 22nd.
The Dusty Deadpool figure features five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, a Deadpool suit with an ash-like painting effect, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, a wearable neck device, a time travelling device, two coins (normal and damaged), battle damaged bandage sticker, interchangeable hands, and a Deadpool 2 themed figure stand. The official list of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Deadpool with battle damage in Deadpool 2 movie
- A Deadpool head with five (5) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Deadpool’s expressions
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulation
- Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of katana holding hands
- One (1) pair for gun holding hands
- One (1) pair of finger pointing hands
- One (1) thumb-up right hand
- One (1) OK-sign left hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) meticulously tailored black colored leather-like Deadpool suit covered with ash-like painting effect
- One (1) battle damaged brown-colored leather-like belt with buckle
- One (1) pair of thigh gun holsters
- One (1) dagger sheath on shin
- One (1) pair of black-colored shoes with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) dagger
- Two (2) metal katanas
- Two (2) pistols
- Two (2) shurikens
Accessories:
- Two (2) pieces of coins (normal and damaged)
- One (1) time travelling device
- One (1) sheet of battle damaged bandage sticker
- One (1) pair of katana sheath
- One (1) wearable neck device
- A specially designed Deadpool 2 dynamic figure stand with Deadpool nameplate and movie logo
