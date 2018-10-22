Marvel

Hot Toys Made a Filthy Deadpool Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their second sixth scale figure in the Deadpool 2 lineup, and it’s their […]

Hot Toys has unveiled their second sixth scale figure in the Deadpool 2 lineup, and it’s their filthiest Deadpool to date. Literally.

The Hot Toys MMS505 1/6th scale Dusty Deadpool figure is based on his appearance at the end of the film, which is also a nod to his X-Force costume. It will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, October 22nd.

The Dusty Deadpool figure features five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, a Deadpool suit with an ash-like painting effect, a pair of metal swords, a dagger, and pistols, a wearable neck device, a time travelling device, two coins (normal and damaged), battle damaged bandage sticker, interchangeable hands, and a Deadpool 2 themed figure stand. The official list of features can be found below.

  • Authentic and detailed likeness of Deadpool with battle damage in Deadpool 2 movie
  • A Deadpool head with five (5) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Deadpool’s expressions
  • Approximately 31 cm tall
  • Body with over 30 points of articulation
  • Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
  • One (1) pair of fists
  • One (1) pair of relaxed hands
  • One (1) pair of katana holding hands
  • One (1) pair for gun holding hands
  • One (1) pair of finger pointing hands
  • One (1) thumb-up right hand
  • One (1) OK-sign left hand
  • Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

  • One (1) meticulously tailored black colored leather-like Deadpool suit covered with ash-like painting effect
  • One (1) battle damaged brown-colored leather-like belt with buckle
  • One (1) pair of thigh gun holsters
  • One (1) dagger sheath on shin
  • One (1) pair of black-colored shoes with weathering effects

Weapons:

  • One (1) dagger
  • Two (2) metal katanas
  • Two (2) pistols
  • Two (2) shurikens

Accessories:

  • Two (2) pieces of coins (normal and damaged)
  • One (1) time travelling device
  • One (1) sheet of battle damaged bandage sticker
  • One (1) pair of katana sheath
  • One (1) wearable neck device
  • A specially designed Deadpool 2 dynamic figure stand with Deadpool nameplate and movie logo

