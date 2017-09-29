Hot Toys Launches Their Gladiator Thor Figure From ‘Thor: Raganarok’

Hot Toys has expanded their collection of sixth scale figures from Thor: Ragnarok with this remarkable Gladiator Thor.

The new figure follows the release of Gladiator Hulk and Roadworn Thor figures, the latter of which might actually be a bit spoilery. Gladiator Thor, on the other hand, looks exactly as we’ve seen him in the trailers with a fantastic head sculpt, tailored gladiator armor, a gladiator helmet, a shield, and an assortment of weapons that includes swords, daggers, and a mace. In all likelihood, he’ll be available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles in both Deluxe and Standard versions within hours of this writing.

The full list of features for Hot Toys‘ Gladiator Thor figure is available below, and you can continue on to the gallery for a closer look at all of the magnificent details.

• Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok

• Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture and beard

• Brown color short hair sculpture

• A red Gladiator marking on his head sculpt and neck

• Muscular body with over 30 points of articulations and seamless elbow joints

• Approximately 32 cm tall

• Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of open hands

• One (1) pair for holding weapons

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted



Costume:

• One (1) single shoulder red-colored cape (detachable)

• One (1) black-colored upper body armor with red Gladiator markings

• One (1) blue and metal-colored left arm armor with red Gladiator markings

• One (1) metal-colored right forearm armor with leather-like strap

• One (1) cross-body leather-like belt

• One (1) pair of black pants and black-colored knee-pad with red Gladiator markings

• One (1) blue-colored right leg armor

• One (1) pair of black-colored boots with leather-like strap



Weapons:

• One (1) long Einherjar Sword (deluxe version exclusive)

• One (1) short Einherjar Sword (deluxe version exclusive)

• One (1) Sakaar Rifle (deluxe version exclusive)

• Two (2) swords

• Two (2) daggers (can be placed into the sheath)

• One (1) dagger sheath

• One (1) red and metal-colored mace

Accessories:

• One (1) grey and blue colored articulated helmet

• One (1) red, blue and gold colored shield

• Specially-designed figure stand with character nameplate and the movie logo