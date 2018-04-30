The Massive Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Power Pose Hulkbuster Figure is Here

Hot Toys has added yet another amazing figure to their Avengers: Infinity War lineup with the PPS005 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Power Pose Hulkbuster figure. The “Power Pose” designation means that this figure was designed with minimal articulation (6 points in this case), so it falls somewhere between a statue and one of their fully articulated figures on the collectibles spectrum.

However, a fully articulated Hulkbuster figure that stands nearly 20-inches tall would likely be ridiculously expensive, so we expect the Power Pose version to come in at a price that won’t completely break the bank. We shall know soon enough as the figure should be available via this link at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 27th.

As noted, the Power Pose Hulkbuster figure stands at nearly 20-inches tall (19.7-inches to be exact), and includes 18 LED light-up functions scattered throughout the armor. The paint job looks fantastic, and it comes complete with two pairs of interchangeable hands including a pair of fists and a pair of relaxing hands. The articulated areas include the head, arms, wrist and waist. The official feature breakdown can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Hulkbuster in Avengers: Infinity War

Approximately 50cm tall

Special features on armor:

Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on armor with weathering effect

6 points of articulation

Articulated head, arms, wrist and waist

18 LED light-up areas located in the eyes, arc reactor on chest, repulsor palms, back, and legs (white light, battery operated)

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of fists

Crafted with vinyl material

Obviously, the size of the Hulkbuster is the most eye-popping aspect of this figure, and the image below should put things into perspective. It features the Power Pose Hulkbuster standing alongside the recently released Captain America 1/6th scale figure.

The 1/6th scale Captain America figure is available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles in both standard and Movie Promo Edition versions. That link also includes the rest of Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War lineup.

Both figures will feature a newly developed head sculpt, a newly developed body, a newly tailored Captain America suit with battle damaged areas that reveal the scale patterns underneath, a pair of articulated shields from Wakanda, and a movie-themed figure stand.

Furthermore, both figures will get a special spoilery mystery weapon that should be revealed soon now that Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters. If you go for the Movie Promo Edition, a second mystery weapon will be added along with an Outrider diorama that can be attached to the figure stand.

