Hot Toys The Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

By Sean Fallon

In last week's finale of The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took on the mantle of Captain America - a job that came with a fancy new suit. Since that time, a ton of new Cap action figures and collectibles have been launched, but the king of them all has finally arrived. Hot Toys has launched their ultra-premium 1/6th scale Captain America figure, and it is nothing short of spectacular.

Before we get into the details, know that the Hot Toys TMS040 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure is expected to go up for pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, April 29th. A price for the figure was not available at the time of writing, but it certainly won't be cheap. That said, pre-orders are up and running for the Hasbro and Diamond Select Toys Captain America figures if you're looking for something more affordable.

The new figure features a spot on sculpt of Anthony Mackie in his new costume, Captain America’s iconic shield; a flight back pack, a Redwing drone, and a detailed recreation of the massive wings that measures a whopping 31-inches wide when fully extended. The offical list of features can be found below:

  • Authentic and detailed likeness of Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed facial expression, beard, goggles and white face gaiter
  • Approximately 30 cm tall
  • Body with 30 points of articulation
  • Newly designed wings with multiple points of articulation, demonstrates fine mechanic details and painting skills (opened to approximately 80cm wide)
  • Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
  • One (1) pair of shield throwing hands
  • One (1) pair of shield holding hands
  • One (1) pair of open hands
  • One (1) pair of fists
  • Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :

  • One (1) blue, grayish-white and red colored tactical suit with embossed pattern and star emblem in chest
  • One (1) pair of blue colored embossed patterned pants with fabric coated knee pads
  • One (1) metallic silver and blue colored belt
  • One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored forearm guards
  • One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored calf guards
  • One (1) pair of metallic silver colored boots
  • One (1) flight backpack

Weapons:

  • One (1) circular Captain America shield with silver star emblem

Accessories:

  • One (1) set of mechanical wings with articulation function (opened to approximately 80cm wide)
  • One (1) Redwing drone
  • A specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate

