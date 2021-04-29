Hot Toys The Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today
In last week's finale of The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took on the mantle of Captain America - a job that came with a fancy new suit. Since that time, a ton of new Cap action figures and collectibles have been launched, but the king of them all has finally arrived. Hot Toys has launched their ultra-premium 1/6th scale Captain America figure, and it is nothing short of spectacular.
Before we get into the details, know that the Hot Toys TMS040 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure is expected to go up for pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, April 29th. A price for the figure was not available at the time of writing, but it certainly won't be cheap. That said, pre-orders are up and running for the Hasbro and Diamond Select Toys Captain America figures if you're looking for something more affordable.
The new figure features a spot on sculpt of Anthony Mackie in his new costume, Captain America’s iconic shield; a flight back pack, a Redwing drone, and a detailed recreation of the massive wings that measures a whopping 31-inches wide when fully extended. The offical list of features can be found below:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed facial expression, beard, goggles and white face gaiter
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Body with 30 points of articulation
- Newly designed wings with multiple points of articulation, demonstrates fine mechanic details and painting skills (opened to approximately 80cm wide)
- Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of shield throwing hands
- One (1) pair of shield holding hands
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) pair of fists
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) blue, grayish-white and red colored tactical suit with embossed pattern and star emblem in chest
- One (1) pair of blue colored embossed patterned pants with fabric coated knee pads
- One (1) metallic silver and blue colored belt
- One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored forearm guards
- One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored calf guards
- One (1) pair of metallic silver colored boots
- One (1) flight backpack
Weapons:
- One (1) circular Captain America shield with silver star emblem
Accessories:
- One (1) set of mechanical wings with articulation function (opened to approximately 80cm wide)
- One (1) Redwing drone
- A specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate
