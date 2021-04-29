Hot Toys The Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

In last week's finale of The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took on the mantle of Captain America - a job that came with a fancy new suit. Since that time, a ton of new Cap action figures and collectibles have been launched, but the king of them all has finally arrived. Hot Toys has launched their ultra-premium 1/6th scale Captain America figure, and it is nothing short of spectacular.

Before we get into the details, know that the Hot Toys TMS040 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure is expected to go up for pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, April 29th. A price for the figure was not available at the time of writing, but it certainly won't be cheap. That said, pre-orders are up and running for the Hasbro and Diamond Select Toys Captain America figures if you're looking for something more affordable.

The new figure features a spot on sculpt of Anthony Mackie in his new costume, Captain America’s iconic shield; a flight back pack, a Redwing drone, and a detailed recreation of the massive wings that measures a whopping 31-inches wide when fully extended. The offical list of features can be found below:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed facial expression, beard, goggles and white face gaiter

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with 30 points of articulation

Newly designed wings with multiple points of articulation, demonstrates fine mechanic details and painting skills (opened to approximately 80cm wide)

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of shield throwing hands

One (1) pair of shield holding hands

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of fists

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) blue, grayish-white and red colored tactical suit with embossed pattern and star emblem in chest

One (1) pair of blue colored embossed patterned pants with fabric coated knee pads

One (1) metallic silver and blue colored belt

One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored forearm guards

One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored calf guards

One (1) pair of metallic silver colored boots

One (1) flight backpack

Weapons:

One (1) circular Captain America shield with silver star emblem

Accessories:

One (1) set of mechanical wings with articulation function (opened to approximately 80cm wide)

One (1) Redwing drone

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.