The Perfect Way to Introduce Nova to the MCU

Satire aside, now’s as good of time to introduce the proper Nova to the shared cinematic universe we’ve all come to love over the past decade. And not to toot my own, but I think there’s a pretty darn good way at introducing him. By now, you’re very well aware that Thanos (Josh Brolin) razed Xandar off-screen before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve got the why and it’s almost too obvious that’s going to be at the center of the creation of the Nova we all want to see. But what about the how?

Enter Captain Marvel. In the events of her solo film, we saw that she got her binary powers from the Tesseract/Space Stone in another revelation of that Infinity Stone’s full powers. After Infinity War, we know that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) was flying all around the cosmos helping whatever planets she can. She even says as much after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame.

What was she doing in those five years? Helping whoever was left on Xandar rebuild their beautiful planet…and creating the ultimate planetary defense system in the process: the Xandarian Worldmind. For the uninitiated, let’s break it down a bit.

In the comics, Nova Centurions — the highest rank of the Nova Corps — are able to access this Power Cosmic-like power called the Nova Force. An artificial intelligence called the Worldmind monitors this usage and serves as a JARVIS or FRIDAY-like assistant in the centurions heads-up display.

The thing is, Danvers is already very well aware of advanced AI thanks to her dealings with the Supreme Intelligence on Hala. Perhaps she uses that knowledge to help Xandar create a morally-straight system to control the Nova Force, something created by siphoning off her binary powers into an infinite energy source, or something of that nature.

It’s been well-documented that Marvel Studios is moving away from linear storytelling and a Nova solo movie set during that five-year time jump wouldn’t totally be out of the question. Better yet, if it’s set in that timeline where half of the world is still destroyed, it would provide an even better reason for Annihilus to invade this universe from the Negative Zone in the for of Annihilation.

