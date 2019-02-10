How Captain Marvel Returns In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Possibly Revealed

Captain Marvel is going to play an important part in Avengers: Endgame and Samuel L. Jackson has given another big reveal as to how the character will find her way into the movie and affect the story.

Jackson has previously alluded to the fact that Captain Marvel has some sort of ability for time travel. The Nick Fury actor recently elaborated on those abilities a bit, hinting at how they might influence how she eventually shows up in Endgame and how the whole pager thing will be addressed (Total Film Magazine via CBM).

“I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do,” Jackson told Total Film. “She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later – it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.

A recent theory about Captain Marvel’s plot proposed that perhaps she doesn’t have the ability to time travel, but is instead sent back in time due to an event, like the decimation caused by Thanos. It’s certainly an interesting theory and involves fulfilling a very specific plan to make sure the heroes can defeat Thanos. Even if the entire theory isn’t on the money, there are elements that could surely make their way into the movie.

Time Travel has not been one of Carol’s abilities in the comics, and so far Marvel or Disney have not confirmed that she can travel through time, so for now we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds. Luckily Captain Marvel is right around the corner, so thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

