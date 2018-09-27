Here's How Long It’d Take To Watch The Entire MCU Without A Break

Back in 2008, no one could have known what Iron Man was working towards. A decade has passed since Marvel Studios stepped out with the massive superhero debut, and Tony Stark has helped found a full cinematic universe since.

Just, don't think even for a second you can binge the MCU in a single week let alone a day. The beast has grown too big, and it will take up far more of your time than you may expect.

Recently, a fan on Reddit updated a project of theirs which chronologically orders the MCU. User aaronp613 has since caught his chart up to speed with Avengers: Infinity War, and the fan did a bit of math as well. As it turns out, it would take some just over 11 days to watch all of the MCU back-to-back if no breaks where taken.

Well, it's technically 11 days, 2 hours, and 17 minutes. So, if you're planning to go over the whole franchise ahead of Avengers 4, you better start planning now.

You can check out the full chronological breakdown here and marvel at how big the MCU has become. The interconnected franchise has produced more than 200 hours worth of top-tier content, and there is plenty more on the way. Before Avengers 4 hits theaters, fans will have to add Captain Marvel to this binge list, and it does not seem like audiences will mind the hassle.

So far, there is no telling when the MCU will come to a stop, but it doesn't look like that will happen any time soon. Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige always have something in the works, so the MCU will most definitely have a new phase. Still, the executive producer has refrained from announcing when exactly that rumored Phase 4 line-up will come out.

"I hope [the news comes] after [Avengers 4]. I think there will be certain elements that start to come about, not the least of which is the already announced release date of the next Spider-Man film," Feige said in a previous interview with io9.

"Other than that we're going to keep it very close to the vest because this is really about focusing on the unprecedented conclusion to a 22-movie overarching narrative."

So, are you up for this big binge? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want more Marvel? Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.