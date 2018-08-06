‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Is Shorter Than Previous Seasons of Marvel’s Netflix Shows

Netflix is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two, but this trip will be a bit shorter than previous seasons.

Over the past several days, the Iron Fist twitter account has been tweeting out the titles of season two’s episode, each one corresponding to the title of an Iron Fist story published by Marvel Comics. On Sunday, the Iron Fist Instagram account shared a gallery collecting all of the episode title images.

The gallery consists of 10 photos, suggesting that Iron Fist Season 2 will only be 10 episodes long compared to the usual 13 episodes that all previous seasons of Marvel’s Netflix shows have had, with the exception of the crossover event series The Defenders. The Iron Fist account seemingly confirmed this when asked about the episode count in the comments.

The episode titles are

“The Fury of the Iron Fist” (Marvel Premiere #19) “The City’s Not for Burning” (Iron Fist #3) “This Deadly Secret (Power Man and Iron Fist #99) “Target: Iron Fist” (Iron Fist #13) “Heart of the Dragon” (Marvel Premiere #16) “The Dragon Dies at Dawn” (Iron Fist #9) “Morning of the Mindstorm” (Iron Fist #25) “Citadel on the Edge of Vengeance” (Marvel Premiere #17) “War Without End” (Power Man and Iron Fist #83) “A Duel of Iron” (Iron Fist #1)

While a few of those episode titles come from issues of Power Man and Iron Fist, fans should not expect Danny Rand’s Heroes for Hire partner Luke Cage to actually show up in Iron Fist‘s second season.

Here’s the synopsis for Iron Fist Season Two:

“Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two comes to Netflix on September 7th.

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Netflix series includes Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.