How Sony’s Madame Web Plans Could Spell Spider-Man’s MCU Endgame

Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are excited to see the end of the current trilogy of films. But, one question lingers in observers minds: Where is this all going? Perhaps fans can look to Sony’s newly-announced Madame Web movie for the answers to how Spider-Man‘s eventual exit from the MCU will play out. In fact, that wouldn’t be that strange when you think about how the character has been used in other series before.

In the Spider-Man: The Animated Series from the 1990s, Madame Web was a sort of guide for the hero as he battled enemies and saved the world from various members of his rogues’ gallery. Near the end of the series, she took the Wall-Crawler on an adventure to save the entire multiverse as the head of a team of alternate reality Spider-Men. In that plot point, alongside many others of similar construction, lies the possible Endgame for Spidey in the MCU.

Things are never easy for the Web-Slinger and what better way to really test him than to have a trial where he has to hop around dimensions fixing some massive conflict. Then, when he’s picking up the pieces, realize that his world has been fundamentally changed by the adventure, and his world will never be the same. Venom 2 could even tie into the conflict by setting Carnage free to sow havoc through the multiverse with Peter Parker having to stop him.

All of that is a ways away right now as the Web-Head has one more movie coming up alongside his MCU pals. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau will all be along for the conclusion to the trilogy. Also, Peter Parker might just pop up in Venom 2 as well due to the new agreement. That appearance could go a long way in tipping what’s coming next for both sides as the deal develops.

Instead of looking forward to the day Spider-Man says goodbye to the Avengers, the creative teams at the helm for the character are just extremely happy to be able to continue the forward momentum. Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will work with director Jon Watts on this final film. Feige sounds especially jazzed about this recent news and talked about it right after the deal was announced.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said to Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”