8 Ways to Prepare for ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther will premiere in a mere matter of days, but that’s still plenty of time to prepare.

The movie is slated to be one of the biggest openings for any superhero movie and the biggest February release ever, exceeding even Deadpool. All of the hype surrounding early reviews and other elements of the film have also suggested that it will be a critical darling too. Many pop culture commentators and critics have already stated that it’s the best Marvel Studios to date. That’s an impressively high bar and one we’re satisfied Black Panther is ready to exceed.

And it will be here in just a few days.

Once you’ve calmed down from that reminder, it’s time to consider how to fill the ever dwindling hours between now and when the movie debuts. That’s why we’ve come up with a checklist of things you may want to consider before your first (but probably not final) screening of Black Panther. So click ahead to see how we suggest getting ready for the big premiere.

Reserve Your Tickets

The most important thing you’ll want to do is reserve tickets to see Black Panther, assuming you haven’t already done so. Auditoriums are filling up fast, and the pre-sales have far outpaced even the sales juggernaut that was Captain America: Civil War. If you’re lucky enough to have a theater with assigned seats, then you’ll be able to find a comfortable spot to watch the whole movie. If it’s a free-for-all, then you may want to consider an early arrival on opening weekend as lines are bound to be long. Also, keep an eye out for extras to go along with your ticket. Alamo Drafthouse is offering an exclusive pint with art from Francesco Francavilla that will make Black Panther fans without this chain jealous.

Check Out ‘Black Panther: The Album’

If the trailers hadn’t made it obvious, Black Panther features a killer set of current musical artists. The lineup for this original soundtrack is nothing short of stunning. Many of the most-talented names in hip hop have come together to work on songs inspired by the story of Black Panther. The album has been curated by Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar, perhaps the single hottest name in hip hop today. Collaborators like Vince Staples, SZA, and The Weeknd would make this album a must buy, even if it wasn’t connected to the movie.

Start Reading the Current Series

Marvel Comics relaunched Black Panther almost two years ago with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Brian Stelfreeze. It received widespread acclaim and a big initial response, largely due to the incredible talent attached. This volume of Black Panther has expanded the cast, examined core concepts of the character, and offered a thrilling spiral of plots and villains. Coates has quickly picked up the craft of writing for comics and his collaborators remain some of the best at Marvel Comics. It’s the perfect jumping on point for fans who want to see more of the Black Panther after leaving the movie. The series first 12-issue story, “A Nation Under Our Feet”, has been collected in a single hardcover, offering the perfect starting point too.

Rewatch All of the Trailers

When you’re sitting at the office wondering whether you’ve watched the newest trailer for Black Panther too many times, remember that the answer is no. Trust us, we’ve been there. All of the talent attached to this movie should have been enough to sell it, but the advertisements have taken the hype to another level. Everything from the music to the carefully selected shots of Wakanda are inspiring. So sit back and hit play one more time on these trailers to keep that adrenaline pumping.

Catch Up on the History of Black Panther

It’s always interesting to check out the story behind a movie, whether it’s adapted from a novel or real-life events. Understanding the history behind Dunkirk makes the movie all the more impressive. Following that logic, knowing the history of Black Panther would add additional levels of appreciation for the movie. There are more than 50 years of comics featuring the Black Panther though, which might make the concept of catching up sound almost impossible. Luckily, we’ve distilled that history into a concise beginner’s guide that presents the essential components of Black Panther’s story in chronological order. If you’re looking to learn about the Black Panther, then look no further.

Consider What Gear You Want

There are a lot of great accessories associated with Black Panther. If you’re a LEGO fiend, then there are two new sets already, with hopefully more to come. If you’re looking for something to decorate the office, then there are plenty of new figures and miniatures. If you just want to show off your fandom, then there are too many new shirts, hats, jackets, and other pieces of paraphernalia to count. Just be sure to stock up now before things start to sell out.

Take a Look at the Essential Black Panther Creators

The current series of Black Panther written by Ta-Nehisi Coates is great, but there is a long history of famous comics creators tackling the character. If you’re interested in exploring T’Challa’s comic book roots, then there’s a comic worth reading in almost every decade he has been around. We’ve provided some profiles on where to start with our Essential Black Panther series, which highlights creatives like Jack Kirby, Don McGregor, and Christopher Priest. We’ve also assembled a list of the best Black Panther artists ever. So when you want to read more, be sure to stop here first.

Scan Your Favorite Critics

Some of us prefer to walk into a movie blind, without reading any criticism or previews of what is about to unfold. However, if you love to read reviews ahead of time, then be sure to seek out your favorite outlets and critics. There has been a lot of controversy over a single negative review from an Irish paper, but that’s wasted energy when you consider that may be the only time you’ll ever see that writer’s byline. If you want to get a sense of what to look out for, stick to the critics you enjoy reading and who you normally trust. Need a place to start? Check out our own Brandon Davis’ spoiler free review of Black Panther.

Hopefully, with all of that in mind, the wait between now and the release of Black Panther will fly by.

