‘Howard the Duck’: Kevin Smith Provides Update on Show

Kevin Smith offers an update on the Howard the Duck animated series he’s creating for Marvel Television.

Marvel and Hulu announced the series, and three others, last week.

“Last week Huli announced a deal to carry four new Marvel animated shows: MODOK, Hit Monkey, Tigra and Dazzler and Howard The Duck!” Smith shared on Instagram. “This is fantastic news to me as a fan, but as a professional, it’s quacking me up because THEY HIRED ME TO WRITE IT! Mercifully, they hired the great Dave Willis to write it too, so we might have a successful show! Dave and I are going Full-Gerber on Howard: Beverly, Bong and the entire cast of characters that made this fowl legend fly! I saw tests for Hit Monkey and M.O.D.O.K. already and holy duck, are they astounding! Like, legit next level shit! So Dave and I have our work cut out for us. But since Dave’s the cartoon genius behind Meatwad and the Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Howard is in some fine feathered fingers! Thank you to Jeph Loeb and the Marvel Television folks who egged me on, Hulu for the home, and Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik for not only an amazing character, but also the eventual job for me your work provided! I can’t spoil where we’re going, but I can tell you this: I already asked movie-Howard heroine Lea Thompson to lend us her vocal Quack Fu in a to-be-revealed-later role!”

When Hulu first announced the new Marvel shows, Smith took to social media to thank Marvel Television for enlisting him.

“Thank you to Marvel & Hulu for letting me do fowl things to Howard in animation,” Smith wrote. “But the *real* brains of our operation is a legit cartoon genius – the great Meatwad himself, Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s David Willis! Prepare to get Ducked hard!”

According to the synopsis released by Hulu, Marvel’s Howard The Duck is trapped in a world he never made, but America’s favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him the crispiest dish on the menu. Smith and Willis write the series and will also executive produce along with Jeph Loeb. Howard will then crossover with the other animated Marvel shows on Hulu in a special event called The Offenders.

