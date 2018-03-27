Howard Stark Easter Egg Proves Tony Stark Has A Heart

A Howard Stark Easter egg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might prove Tony Stark has more of a heart than he ever wants to let on.

In Iron Man 2, Tony Stark is seen wearing a very specifically patterned robe while speaking with Nick Fury. While, at a glance, it might seem to match Tony Stark’s extravagant personality and fashion sense, he is actually honoring his father Howard. In another sequence elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Howard Stark was seen wearing the same exact robe.

Check out screenshots of Howard and Tony Stark wearing the same robe in the photo below.

“I’ve been called many things, ‘nostalgic’ is not one of them,” Tony Stark once told Pepper Potts. Clearly, the character has a thing for masking his true emotions.

The moment above is a nice character detail pulled off by the always impressive Marvel Studios props and costume department, and originally spotted by Reddit user RedditZacuzzi.

Tony’s next appearance will come in Avengers: Infinity War, where he has to team up with every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an effort to stop Thanos and his desire to destroy half of the universe. Perhaps the BARF technology he developed to help him revisit the final moments with his parents will help him discover the secret to beating Thanos somewhere in the past? After all, Tony clearly spends a lot of time thinking about better days.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

