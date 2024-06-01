Hugh Jackman Reveals the Hardest Part About Playing Wolverine Again

Deadpool & Wolverine is heading to theaters in July, and the movie marks Hugh Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine for the first time since Logan was released in 2017. The actor has talked a lot about playing the iconic mutant again, and has shared some behind-the-scenes looks at his workout process. Jackman recently sat down with his Marvel co-star, Ryan Reynolds, for a conversation through People. During the chat, Reynolds praised Jackman's dedication, and Jackman revealed the hardest part about getting back to his Wolverine body.

"Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography," Reynolds said. "It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie ... You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen."

"I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning ... Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in my life," he added.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled," Jackman explained. "My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain."

"The hardest bit...[was] the food," Jackman added. "I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

"Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people," Reynolds agreed. "I'm sure they're like, 'Well, that sounds great.' But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.