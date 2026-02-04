Avengers: Doomsday Officially Continues the Strangest Infinity War Decision

Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and while it seems to be a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, it actually continues the strangest decision from Avengers: Infinity War. At the time of its release, Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest MCU film yet, with it being the beginning of the end of everything that the franchise had set up so far. Thus, it was incredibly surprising that it changed this original Avenger in such a drastic way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After making Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo brothers became some of the most trusted directors in the MCU. Captain America: Civil War proved that they could handle big crossover events, leading to the duo directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After lots of development changes and several different directors being attached, Marvel brought the Russos back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With them, they brought back many of the elements they brought to their first Avengers movies, including this one.

The Russos Love Undoing Waititi’s Portrayal Of Thor

Marvel Studios – Disney

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which has become one of the MCU’s most critically panned films. Viewers cited the movie’s overly goofy tone as its biggest flaw, with many wondering if the MCU would move away from this version of Thor in future projects.

Thor’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer answered this question with a resounding “yes.” The Thor seen in this trailer seems to be much more serious than the Love and Thunder incarnation. His dialogue has much more gravitas, his mood is more somber, and his outfit is more grounded. He seems to be taking the battle against Doom far more seriously than he took the battle against Gorr, and this is thanks to the Russos’ moving away from Taika Waititi’s take on the character.

While Thor was initially a lot more serious in his first few MCU projects, Thor: Ragnarok changed that. Director Taika Waititi gave Thor a much more comedic spin, and this new take was met with open arms by fans. Despite this, Avengers: Infinity War undid a lot of what Ragnarok did. Infinity War gave Thor his eye back, gave him a weapon, and made him a lot more serious. Now, it’s happening again.

After Love and Thunder pulled Thor back in a comedic direction, Doomsday is bringing Thor back to his serious side. It is interesting that the Russos have now done this twice, with the drastic shift both times occurring in the first part of a two-part Avengers saga. While the change is more accepted by fans now,S thanks to Love and Thunder‘s poor reception, it is interesting to note that Doomsday is continuing this Infinity War Thor trend.

This Avengers Pattern Makes Love’s Endgame Return More Surprising

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Since the Russos have established a pattern of undoing a lot of Waititi’s Thor developments, it is incredibly surprising that Love is still around in Avengers: Doomsday. Love was introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder, with her starting out as the daughter of Gorr before she is adopted by Thor at the end of the film. The film’s final moments tease that Thor and Love will team up as a father-daughter duo in future films, a storyline that many MCU fans expected to end up unresolved.

However, Love seems to be key to Thor’s storyline in Doomsday. His entire trailer revolves around him praying for her future, with him hoping to protect her from a yet-unseen threat. It isn’t known how significant Love will be in the final film, but it is interesting to see that she was such an important part of Thor’s first Doomsday footage.

So, it seems Love is the one part of Waititi’s Thor films that the Russos want to keep. This could be because Doomsday is focusing on superheroes with children, such as Reed Richards, Steve Rogers, and Thor. There are still a lot of questions about Doomsday‘s story, and how Love plays into it is one of the biggest.

All of this is based on one trailer, so it could be that Doomsday doesn’t alter Thor’s story that much. It isn’t known how far into the movie this Thor footage is, so he could start out as a goofball before a specific event makes him more serious. However, these mysteries will only be resolved when Avengers: Doomsday is released.