Hugh Jackman Tells ‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds to Back It Up a Little

Deadpool has been trying his damnedest to get Hugh Jackman to show up in Deadpool 2, but Jackman has a message of his own for Wade.

Jackman, famously known for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men movies, appeared on Good Morning America today, where he had something to say about Ryan Reynold’s efforts to get him for the project. Hopefully, Reynolds was taking notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ryan, I love you man,” Jackman said. “I love Deadpool, I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends, Blake, the fam, the whole thing, but back it up a little. It’s just…play a little hard to get. It’s too much, it’s not sexy. Sorry about that.”

“Ryan… back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s not sexy.” @RealHughJackman has a message for @VancityReynolds LIVE from @GMA this morning… pic.twitter.com/2VK9f53Qby — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 10, 2018

As Michael Strahan brought up, Deadpool doesn’t look like the type of person to wave a white flag of defeat, and he will probably only increase his efforts to woo Jackman. Granted, he might not show up in his hotel room like last time, but still.

Jackman brought his popular and successful run of Wolverine to a close in last year’s critically and fan acclaimed film Logan with James Mangold. It is really the best swan song you can ask for, and while Jackman admits he probably would have shown up in Deadpool before, he thinks Reynolds is doing a perfect job without him.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

While Logan will be sitting this one out, it’s not like there won’t be plenty of other X-Men favorites showing up, which includes Cable, Colossus, and Domino.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.