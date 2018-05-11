Hugh Jackman Addresses if He Will Return as Wolverine for a ‘Deadpool’ Movie

When Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teamed up for a Deadpool 2 promo at CinemaCon this year, fans once again began believing the iconic Wolverine could appear in the Deadpool franchise. Unfortunately, that’s just not the case.

This week, TMZ asked Jackman if he truly was in Deadpool 2, or if he could eventually appear alongside Reynolds in one of the future Deadpool movies. According to the actor, it just isn’t happening.

“Ship has sailed, Ryan,” Jackman said to the camera. “Sorry brother.”

That was about as clear as anyone could ever put it. Jackman portrayed the character of Wolverine for the final time in last year’s Oscar-nominated movie, Logan. It doesn’t look like he’ll take on the role again, not even for his good buddy Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman’s admission came just hours after he appeared on Good Morning America, and joked that Reynolds was coming on just a little too strong when it came to the return of Wolverine.

“Ryan, I love you man,” Jackman said. “I love Deadpool, I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends, Blake, the fam, the whole thing, but back it up a little. It’s just…play a little hard to get. It’s too much, it’s not sexy. Sorry about that.”

While the fans might be disappointed that Jackman isn’t joining Deadpool for an adventure any time in the near future, the actor thinks that Reynolds is doing a great job carrying the franchise on his own.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters next Friday, May 18.