Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Shares MCU Throwback Video That Will Melt Your Heart

OMG 😮! What a ride. How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good. Video by @Crissi40 pic.twitter.com/oB2EIj8ofV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2019

If you’ve already recovered from Avengers: Endgame, just a heads up — your heart is about to be torn to shreds again. Earlier tonight, Mark Ruffalo shared an incredible fan video pieced together from various gag reels throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set to Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” — thanks Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — the video offers a heartfelt look back at the past ten years of movies in the wake of the saga-ending Endgame.

As said time and time again, Avengers: Endgame serves as the end of “The Infinity Saga,” or the first slate of 22 movies from Marvel Studios. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said as much in the lead-up to the Endgame premiere

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Feige told Empire earlier this year. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

On the press tour prior to Endgame, co-director Joe Russo admitted that his and his brother Anthony’s objective for the film was to wrap up the story of the original six Avengers in as tight of arcs as possible — something fans can agree happened after watching the three-hour movie.

“Our job on this movie, our goal was to bring a closure to this long journey that we’ve all been on since the very first Iron Man movie, more than 10 years ago now,” Anthony admitted on Good Morning America. “And really wrap up the story of the original six Avengers. That’s the goal of this film. And hopefully we achieved it in a way that will be exciting and satisfying to audiences. As far as the future goes, we were most concerned with how do we close the past. How do we close the road. We haven’t been thinking about the future.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is due out digitally May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.