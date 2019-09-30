Avengers Finally Gives Us a Sequel to the Hulk Punching Thor Moment

There were several iconic superhero moments littered throughout Marvel’s The Avengers in 2012. From “Puny God” to the circular team-up shot, Avengers is filled to the brim with these small moments that fans have been talking about ever since the film’s release. Of course, one of these moments stuck in the minds of fans for the better part of a decade is the shot of Hulk and Thor standing side by side after a fight, and Banner simply stretching his arm out to the side, punching Thor in the face. The bit brought a roar of laughter to every theater in 2012 and it still does the same to those watching from their living rooms today. All that to say, Marvel recently brought the bit back for a second go-round with a much different ending.

It hasn’t happened again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Hulk/Thor punch was recreated on the animated Disney XD TV series, Avengers Assemble. In one episode of the show, Hulk and Thor stand side by side once again, and it seems as though the punch is on its way once again. Hulk does reach out his fist, as expected, but the results are far from the same.

Instead of landing the punch this time, Hulk’s strike is blocked. Thor quickly moves Mjolnir up to cover the side of his face, causing Hulk to punch the hammer instead. When Hulk looks over to see what happened, Thor simply smirks at him in return.

Avengers Assemble first aired on Disney XD in 2013 and has been on the air for a total of five seasons. The most recent season, subtitled Black Panther’s Quest, concluded back in February. There has yet to be any sort of announcement about a sixth season, though there hasn’t been a confirmation of the show’s cancellation either.

For now, it looks like the Hulk vs. Thor competition remains in a draw, each having bested the other at one point in time. The strongest Avenger title debate will just have to continue into the foreseeable future.

On the big screen, Thor will be appearing in his fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, in 2021. There’s no word as to when Hulk will show up next.