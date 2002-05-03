Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week

Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.

August 1st will see a wave of new movies make their way to Hulu's streaming lineup, including all three films in the beloved Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. The entire Tobey Maguire Spider-Man saga will be streaming in one place beginning Monday morning, which is great news for fans of the character.

Additionally, one of the X-Men films will be hitting Hulu at the start of August, though it is considered to be the worst of the franchise. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the first solo X-Men film starring Hugh Jackman, is also heading to Hulu.

Here's the full list of movies and shows being added to Hulu on August 1st:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF'S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998)

Are you excited to rewatch some Marvel movies on Hulu in August? Let us know in the comments!