Marvel Announces ‘Iceman’

Marvel’s coolest X-Men character, Iceman, is back. Marvel Comics today announced the return of the ongoing Iceman series.

Original Iceman writer Sina Grace returns to write the relaunched series, joined by artist Nate Stockman when the title launches in September.

The new series finds Iceman investigating the murder of several of the sewer-dwelling mutant Morlocks in what seem to be killings done for sport. Who better to help Bobby Drake investigate a serial killer than the X-Men’s resident detective, guest star Lucas Bishop.

“I’m amazed that the series connected with an audience so much that we defied odds and got another arc,” Grace tells Marvel.com. “The whole process of writing the first one, I was focused on doing my best work and crafting a series that sat well as a standalone…I had blinders on. Apathy is such a huge force in this world, so when the letters kept coming after the final issue—in my DMs, on Tumblr, to the Marvel offices, at comic conventions—that was when I had to ask, ‘Is this the impact other Super Hero books have on their readers?’

“My heart warmed when gay Twitter stood by my choice to have Bobby irrationally want to move across the country for a guy—they saw that same insane puppy love in themselves. When the New York Times article hit, that’s when I was like, Oh, we did something special, and people took notice. Tight.

“TL; DR: It feels pretty chill.”

Grace also touched on the dynamic between Iceman and Bishop.

“They’ve been teammates in various iterations through the years, and in this first issue, Bobby is leading Bishop on their mission,” he explains. “Is Bishop cool with that? Is Bobby capable of telling Bishop what to do? Are there subtext issues to address? It’s gonna be lit.

“I think they’re gonna fun to have next to each other given Bobby’s new context. Exploring identity is a huge theme in this series, and Bishop’s a perfect character to have bounce off Bobby…not only ‘cuz he’s kind of more straight-laced than Iceman, but because he’s also this guy trying to establish himself in a world he’s not from. That’s something Bobby can relate to after having to come out to every single human being in his life.”

The announcement of the Iceman series’ resurrection follows yesterday’s announcement that The Unstoppable Wasp is also making a comeback.

Iceman #1 goes on sale September 12th!