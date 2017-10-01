Idris Elba Auditioned To Play Gaston In ‘Beauty And The Beast’

Since appearing in amazing television series such as Luther and The Wire, Idris Elba has carved a name for himself as a fan favorite actor. But while he recently brought the Gunslinger to life in the long-awaited adaptation of The Dark Tower, he originally wanted to appear in the year’s most profitable film.

Elba recently spoke with PEOPLE about his training and experience in musical theater, talking about his time with the National Youth Music Theater, when he revealed that he auditioned to play Gaston in the new Beauty and the Beast movie.

“I honestly love musicals… I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston,” revealed Elba. “I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

Elba lamented that he didn’t get the part, stressing that people would never see his audition for the role.

Disney, listen carefully. WE NEED THAT TAPE. Not to say that you got it wrong when Luke Evans was cast in the role, but Elba singing “Gaston” is something everyone needs in their lives. So release it. Please?

Speaking of Evans, Elba was asked if he was angry at the actor for nabbing the role in the remake of the animated Disney classic.

“No, only a little bit,” he said facetiously. “No. I love you Luke, you know that. Great actor.”

Elba was jokingly talking about reasons why he didn’t get the part, saying he’s too old. Even though Evans played the role well, people fan-cast Elba as many different characters for a reason.

Based on this egregious transgression, we expect Disney to make it up to Elba in the near future. There are plenty of movies they can cast the actor in. He’s already voiced three different characters for the company, including Chief Bogo in Zootopia, Fluke the seal in Finding Dory, and Shere Khan in The Jungle Book.

Sure, he’s appeared as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans deserve to hear those pipes. Come on Disney, don’t let us down.

Elba appears in The Dark Tower, currently in theaters.

He’ll next appear as Heimdall in Thor: Ragnarok, premiering November 3.