Idris Elba Praises Wesley Snipes’ Blade

Idris Elba has appeared in all three solo Thor films yet he never gets much to do in them, as Thor is often outside of Asgard helping to save the day. This results in many fans wishing the accomplished actor would embrace another iconic Marvel character and portray Blade in a live-action adaptation. Despite the absence of news on a Blade movie or TV series, Elba revealed he has nothing but praise for Wesley Snipes, who played the character in the trilogy of films.

“Blade. Wesley killed that,” Elba recalled to ScreenRant about Marvel characters he admires. “No one can do Blade better than Wesley.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elba is becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood and his legion of fans only continue to grow. Given how much his star power has risen since he debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall in 2011’s Thor, the actor shared earlier this year his desire to take on a meatier role in the universe.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor. I’m neither movie star or day player,” Elba recalled to Entertainment Weekly about his role in Thor: Ragnarok. “It allows me to do other things I love… I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

Whether Elba could potentially play another character in the MCU is a complicated issue, as it could make for a tricky justification.

Prior to becoming Captain America, Chris Evans starred as Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four films. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan played Johnny Storm in a different Fantastic Four film, who stars in Killmonger in the upcoming Black Panther.

A drastic difference between these performers portraying different characters is these films were set in completely different universes where there was no possibility of colliding with the characters they previously played. Theoretically, no matter what character Elba potentially played in the future, he may cross paths with Heimdall.

Elba’s next appearance in the MCU is potentially Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019. There are currently no firm plans on when we’ll next see Blade.

[H/T ScreenRant]