Immortal X-Men Teases Exodus' Secret Past With Apocalypse (Exclusive)

While the X-Men and Eternals are in a war for survival, Immortal X-Men will put the spotlight on the Quiet Council member Exodus. Immortal X-Men takes readers inside the world of the Quiet Council, the ruling body for the mutant nation of Krakoa. The series is written by Kieron Gillen, who also pens Eternals and the upcoming Marvel event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day, a crossover between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. Each issue of Immortal X-Men has focused on a different Quiet Council member, and Issue #5 features Exodus – one of the oldest mutants in the Marvel Universe – and his secret history with Apocalypse.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at Immortal X-Men #5 by Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini. The issue takes place smack dab in the middle of Judgment Day, with the Eternals implementing their assault on the X-Men and Krakoa. The deep dive on Exodus promises to reveal some groundbreaking new information about his past, including insights into his previous ties with Apocalypse and Magneto.

As the preview pages reveal, Exodus appears to come across Apocalypse's secret tomb while wandering aimlessly in the hot Egyptian desert during the Crusades. Once Apocalypse lays his powerful hands on Exodus' face, his mutant abilities manifest themselves and he transforms into his modern-day costume. He later soars into the sky and makes a beeline towards the sun, where he takes in its heatwaves.

"Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there's nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere," Gillen said in a recent interview with Popverse. "It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the Avengers, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in Eternals, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that's stuff going to blow up. It's just that kind of 'Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let's then bring them forth and see what happens with them.'"

You can check out the first look at Immortal X-Men #5 below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

Kieron Gillen (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE BOOK OF EXODUS!

Bennet du Paris was born in the 12th century. Exodus marched forth with a sword in his hand and a shield in his heart to protect what he believes. It's now the 21st century. What's changed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover what that means.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99