Immortal X-Men Finally Selects the Newest Member of the Quiet Council

The Quiet Council is finally whole again, though it didn’t come without some controversy. The ruling body on the X-Men’s island nation of Krakoa has undergone some membership changes, with Apocalypse and Jean Grey stepping down, and Destiny and Colossus being appointed their replacements. X of Swords and Inferno changed the Quiet Council landscape, and one of the newest additions to the X-Men line, Immortal X-Men, looks to do exactly the same thing. A number of mutants are being considered for candidacy, but only one can make it into the exclusive club.

The reason a seat opens up in Immortal X-Men #1 by writer Kieron Gillen, artist Lucas Werneck, colorist David Curiel, and letterer VC’s Clayton Cowles is due to Magneto deciding to step down and retire to Arakko. The events of Inferno, along with Mystique and Destiny’s scheming, have left him wanting a change. Magneto, Professor Charles Xavier, and Moira MacTaggert were secretly pulling strings to orchestrate the X-Men planting their flag on Krakoa. Inferno left Moira depowered and without her mutant power to reincarnate, and X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine helped cement her as a future X-Men enemy.

But with Magneto no longer on the Quiet Council, they have to get down to the business of choosing his successor. Eight mutants in total are up for the responsibility: Angel, Penance, Gorgon, Vulcan, Abigail Brand, Beast, Selene, and Hope Summers. Exodus, already a member of the Quiet Council, handpicks Hope as his choice to join the group. As part of The Five that helps resurrect dead mutants, Exodus views Hope Summers as the mutant messiah. Selene, on the other hand, would give the Quiet Council another master of the mystic arts, which is something they’re lacking after Apocalypse left. She also has experience in resurrection, having brought back many of the occupants of Genosha, even though they were all zombies at the time.

Once Hope Summers demands/makes her plea, the vote winds up in her favor. Mister Sinister secretly wants Hope on the council, but he also teases how her addition will possibly be their downfall. He’s scheming in the background as well, with the final pages of Immortal X-Men #1 revealing that he’s cloning Moira MacTaggert to mess with the timeline.

Unfortunately, Selene doesn’t take the news that she lost out lightly. In retrospect, the Quiet Council already has enough shady individuals among its ranks that it can survive without her. Plus, this gives Hope Summers a larger role on Krakoa and finally gives The Five a voice during important decision-making processes.

