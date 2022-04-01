Immortal X-Men Kicks off the Destiny of X Era With a Game-Changing Reveal

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Immortal X-Men #1. The next great era of X-Men comics begins with the release of Immortal X-Men #1. This is the first title to feature the Quiet Council, Krakoa’s ruling body of Professor X, Magneto, Destiny, Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, Kate Pryde, Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus, Exodus, Mister Sinister, and Mystique. Destiny is the group’s newest member after being revived in the Inferno miniseries, and Magneto surprisingly steps down in the first issue. Somehow, that’s not even the biggest reveal, with its final pages showing Mister Sinister back to his devious ways.

Immortal X-Men #1 by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, David Curiel, and VC’s Clayton Cowles is mostly told from Mister Sinister’s point of view. With Magneto choosing to resign and relocate to Arakko, someone has to be voted on to take his place. After going through nominees like Angel, Penance, Gorgon, Vulcan, Abigail Brand, and Beast, we’re left with the final two of Hope Summers and Selene. Exodus campaigns for Hope, who he still sees as the mutant messiah for reviving the mutant population following M-Day. As for Selene, she’s already immortal since she’s an External, and she can give the Quiet Council another sorcerer after they lost Apocalypse in the X of Swords event.

Hope ends up winning the vote, which pisses Selene off and causes her to resurrect the External Gate. As the heroic members of the Quiet Council race off to deal with the threat, Mister Sinister retreats to his top-secret lab. He’s still meddling with cloning technology and is found to possess a cadre of Moira MacTaggert clones. Of course, Moira is the person responsible for the X-Men’s new status quo, after House of X and Powers of X revealed her to be a mutant with the power of reincarnation. The conclusion of Inferno left Moira depowered and on the run, and the X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine miniseries changed her once again by both killing and resurrecting her as a human-machine hybrid.

Of course, Mister Sinister’s reasons for cloning Moira MacTaggert are not wholesome. The Quiet Council became aware of Moira’s secret alliance with Professor X and Magneto, and her mutant power to reincarnate and reset the timeline upon her death. Moira was also reborn with the knowledge of all her past lives. This is something Mister Sinister is very interested in exploiting, which is why he has multiple clones of Moira MacTaggert.

Nathaniel Essex plans to use the clones to implant whatever data he chooses into their brains, and once he’s bored of the timeline, he can kill the clone, reset the timeline and deliver that information to his earlier self. That raises the question of what calamity could cause Mister Sinister to eradicate the timeline. As unstable as he can be, that’s a scary proposition. Plus, it doesn’t take into account that the real Moira MacTaggert still exists, even though she’s no longer a mutant.

