Remembering That Time The Hulk Raided Area 51

Right now, the Raid Area 51 event is happening, with people showing up to the iconic location in Nevada in big crowds. As zeitgeist intrigue over the Area 51 Raid event reaches its peak, it’s important to also remember the proud history behind this event. The Facebook user who created the event wasn’t the first to come up with the idea of raiding Area 51: getting inside the clandestine site and learning its alien secrets has been a part of popular-culture pretty much ever since it was first opened in the 1950s. In fact Marvel Comics has already launched its own raid on Area 51, with The Incredible Hulk leading the way!

In case you don’t remember, here’s a refresher course about how Marvel’s Incredible Hulk #21 explored the story of an Area 51 Raid!

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The issue dropped in 1999 as a tie-in to Marvel’s “Maximum Security” event. You can get the full synopsis of what happened, below:

“A Maximum Security tie-in! Is there an alien conspiracy on Earth? That’s what Joe Fixit wants to know, so he invades Area 51! The big grey guy wants answers, but what he discovers will shock you!”

Hulk’s trip to Area 51 is a bit cumbersome. Tries sneaking in, only to find it’s much harder than it initially seems. Still, it’s Hulk, so he just powers through anyway. The mission results in Hulk meeting an alien that’s been waiting for someone to remove the protective devices that shield Area 51. Thanks to Hulk, (in his “Joe Fixit” persona) the alien is able to recover a key piece of technology his race lost centuries before.

Obviously this issue of Incredible Hulk is now being looked at as a timely tie-in for the Raid Area 51 event – though none of those Raid attendees has Hulk-like power, and should probably not try the same approach to getting inside the heavily-guarded facility.

Ironically, as Raid Area 51 is happening, Marvel has actually sent the Hulk back to the facility for another visit. Yes, Immortal Hulk #22 is all about Banner and his team making a plan to secretly infiltrate Area 5, to get revenge on the being (Fortean) who killed Walter Langkowski / Sasquatch. Here’s the synopsis for that issue, which just hit stands in August:

“Shadow Base has one goal: to stop the monsters, the forces of chaos – And give their power to men of order. But the monsters have goals of their own. And now they’re working together. RICK JONES remembers everything… and you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.”

You can read Incredible Hulk #21 HERE. Or Immortal Hulk #22 HERE.