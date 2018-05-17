‘Incredibles 2’ Gets An Avengers Assemble Trailer

Let’s face it… There are a lot of superhero movies making the rounds these days. From Marvel to DC and more, it seems like the box office cannot go a month without it hosting some sort of superhero movie. Right now, Avengers: Infinity War is dominating that sector right now, but Disney Pixar will be coming for the genre this June.

So, really, you can’t blame Samuel L. Jackson for his latest trailer blip. The guy is in a few superhero films, and it’s only natural the star would start quoting The Avengers in an Incredibles 2 promo, right?

As you can see above, a brand-new teaser for the Incredibles sequel is out, and it focuses on Jackson. The dramatic clip begins with the actor quoting a familiar line that fans of the MCU should know. After all, it was doled out by Nick Fury himself in The Avengers movie a la 2012.

“There was an idea,” Jackson can be heard saying, “to bring together a group of remarkable people.”

Yeah, he went there. Jackson dropped the MCU’s famous Avengers Assemble speech, and it works as well for Incredibles 2 as it does The Avengers. But, don’t worry! The actor is gently reminded by his Disney Pixar co-star Craig T. Nelson that he’s thinking of the wrong film.

Of course, the clever spot does a great job promoting Incredibles 2 by playing off the popularity of Avengers: Infinity War. However, in a recent press event, the man behind Incredibles 2 said he didn’t feel pressured by the success of the MCU to change the way he approached the sequel’s take on heroes.

“On some level, it’s kinda like going out to the football field and there’s been way too many games on it, you know?” Brad Bird told press during a recent event at Pixar Animation Studios, “and there’s this kind of dry dirt with a few sprigs of grass and everyone thinks it’s kinda clunky and life doesn’t grow there anymore. So, there’s that aspect where you feel like, ‘Oh Jesus, it’s really been covered.’”

“We’re in that phase a little bit and it makes it very challenging on a story level because not only do you have every superhero under the sun and the cost of promoting films and Marvel blah blah blah… It’s easy to freak out and go, ‘Why even try? Everybody’s got everything done to death.’ But then again I return to what makes us unique and it’s this idea of a family. And that superheroes have to hide their abilities and those things actually are unique to us and there’s plenty left to explore.”

Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15.