New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Clip Finds Miles Interrogating Peter

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse may have just wrapped up its second weekend at the box office, but that’s not stopping the marketing team at Sony Pictures Animation from letting up from their plan. In a new television spot released today, the footage of Miles (Shameik Moore) interrogating Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker found itself online.

One of the best-reviewed superhero films of the year, Into The Spider-Verse is still rocking a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Only 8 of the 293 submitted reviews have ended up being “rotten,” or reviews where critics disliked it more than they liked it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For an animated movie, the film has been a relative commercial success for Sony Pictures Animation. After opening on top of the box office last weekend with $35 million, the film nearly doubled its money this weekend for a total domestic box office haul for $64.7 million.

Combined with another $64.8 million overseas — where it just opened in China this weekend — this film has grossed over $129 million in box office receipts worldwide.

Even before Into The Spider-Verse swung into theaters, Sony Pictures Animation had already reportedly green-lit two additional properties based on this animated universe concocted by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In addition to a direct Into The Spider-Verse sequel, a movie featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen plus Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Silk is reportedly in development.

According to Steinfeld, it’d be an honor to be able to voice Gwen Stacy in a spin-off.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said to Entertainment Tonight. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

While Lord and Miller are still expected to be involved in the follow-up films in some capacity, the Spider-Women movie is currently set to be helmed by Lauren Montgomery (Voltron). According to earlier reports, Amy Pascal will continue to be on board as a producer.

Have you been out to see Spider-Verse yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.