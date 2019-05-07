Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Has Perfect Response to Far From Home Multiverse News

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped earlier in the day and with it, a mention that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was now home to a multiverse. According to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War caused a rip in the space-time continuum and Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio, is actually from a separate universe altogether.

It was a pretty big revelation to drop in a teaser trailer and fans — and filmmakers alike — were quick to take note. In fact, one Spider-Man producer took to Twitter to drop a subtle enough hint at the plot device of introducing a multiverse.

“You’re saying there’s a multiverse?” Miller tweeted earlier this afternoon.

The tweet from the Oscar-winning producer was quick to draw up fan buzz, with some instantly begging for an eventual crossover between Into the Spider-Verse and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. On the surface, the theory of having the Into the Spider-Verse version of Miles Morales (voice by Shamiek Moore) is bizarre — but there’s some precedent with the likes of Roger Rabbit.

Just the fact of a multiverse has huge implications for Marvel Studios and their properties. It’d allow the production house to make virtually any Marvel property canon, to an extent, like saying the Blade trilogy and Fox’s X-Men franchise took place on other universes within the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

As it stands now, Sony seems content in keeping their properties separate, after Into the Spider-Verse walked away with an Oscar and Venom made a killing at the worldwide box office. It’s probably wise to refrain from getting your hopes up but at the same time, there was a time a year or so ago that no one though Disney would have ended up buying Fox.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on home media release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

Do you think we’ll get a multiverse set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

