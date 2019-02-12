‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Slo-Mo Footage Reveals New Stan Lee Cameo

In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will be available on home media, giving fans the chance to watch the Oscar-nominated film in the comfort of their house. It’s can’t come at a better time as animators from the film have started teasing the many hidden cameos of Stan Lee.

Into The Spider-Verse animator Nick Kondo took to Twitter earlier today to share a new slo-mo clip of the feature that shows Lee appearing as a rider of a nearby train as Miles (Shameik Moore) swings by.

Have fun framing through the #SpiderVerse Blu-ray starting March 19th! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7JZXLbFr8y — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) February 11, 2019

Without the slo-mo, Lee’s cameo is hardly noticeable — so fans of the critically-acclaimed hit should enjoy getting their hands on the Blu-ray as it will allow them to sift through the disc frame-by-frame. Last month, the trio of Spider-Verse directors teased Lee had several cameos as an extra throughout various crowd shots in the film.



Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also spoke to the poignancy of Lee’s cameo, the first on-screen role that debuted after the death of the late comic book icon.

“I feel like it’s taken on an added poignancy since we lost him, but it still as a moment still plays to cheers, but now with some ‘AHs’, and then some laughs,” Miller said. “I’m just happy that we got to put him in a really integral spot of the movie, and sort of at a really important, emotional moment for the movie. And be able to honor him in a way that felt like it did him some justice.”

“I think that it’s a really warm cameo, and we’ve seen it play with an audience for a few months now, and it’s always been a welcome presence,” echoed Lord. “People are always excited to see him. We’ve seen it since then with an audience, and there’s still a kind of joy in it, even though we all miss him. The audience basically welcomes him back. It’s like seeing an old friend.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will be available on home media release March 19th. Other Marvel-based films out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.