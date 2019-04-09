Marvel Announces ‘Invisible Woman’ Series

Spinning out of the pages of Dan Slott’s Fantastic Four, Sue Storm is getting her own first-ever solo title this summer as announced by Marvel earlier this afternoon. In a press distributed by the House of Ideas, it was revealed that a five-issue Invisible Woman mini-series would be released starting this July from the creative team of Mark Waid (Doctor Strange) and Mattia De Iulis (Jessica Jones) with covers by the fan-favorite Adam Hughes (Captain America).

“In over fifty years, she’s never had her own title (or maybe she did and you just didn’t see it,)” Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said in a press release. “Waid and Iulis will be delving into what Sue Richards does—and even who she is—on her own time, apart from her famous family! It’s sure to surprise some—as will a few of the gestures-players who’ll be passing through the story!”

The press release did omit an official solicitation, only hinting towards Storm’s time away from the First Family. When full solicitations are eventually released by Marvel later this month, fans should be able to get a better look at what the mini-series will tackle.

The Hughes cover for Invisible Woman #1, complete with an all-new logo, can be seen below.

INVISIBLE WOMAN #1 (of 5)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Invisible Woman #1 hits comic store shelves this July.

