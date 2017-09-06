Iron Fist: Colleen Wing Doesn't Want To Be Anyone’s Love Interest

Netflix has no plans to slow its release of Marvel content over the next few years. In 2017, both Iron Fist and The Defenders will make debuts on the streaming site, and Jessica Henwick will be there for both shows. The up-and-coming actress was cast as Colleen Wing, an elite martial artist and close ally to Iron Fist himself. Now, the actress is speaking out about her complex role, and Henwick says her character isn't interested in being anyone's love interest.

Recently, the actress spoke with Interview Magazine about her part in the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was there that Henwick was prompted about Wing's character, and the actress said the fighter is defined by being alone.

"The most defining word that comes to mind is alone — in all its positives and negatives. She doesn't want to be anyone's love interest and open herself up in that way," Henwick explained.

Of course, there is room for Wing to expand her amorous desires, but the character has no place for love just yet. In the comics, the heroine has been linked to other martial artists like Bob Diamond, but Wing is mostly known for her work as one-half of the Daughters of the Dragon. Alongside Misty Knight, the two women begin fighting crime and work closely with Luke Cage and Iron Fist as private investigator.

You can check out the full synopsis for Iron Fist below:

Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family's legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.

Marvel's Iron Fist developed by Scott Buck. The Netflix series stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. The cast also includes Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and Rosario Dawson.

Iron Fist was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane for Marvel Comics. Iron Fist made his first appearance in Marvel Premiere #15 in 1974. Though he has headlined his own series, he is best known for being Luke Cage's partner in the Heroes for Hire.

Marvel's Iron Fist premieres March 17, 2017 exclusively on Netflix.

