‘Iron Fist’ Stars Reveal What Other Marvel Characters They Want To Play

With Iron Fist having been canceled by Netflix, the futures of Danny Rand (Finn Jones), Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), and associated characters are in limbo. In fact, there’s a possibility those characters don’t have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all.

If that’s the case, Jones and Henwick each have a character in mind they’d love to fall back on and play in future Marvel Cinematic Universe properties.

Earlier today at Rhode Island Comic Con (RICC), the Iron Fist stars were asked what other superheroes they’d play.

“I think I would,” Henwick responded when asked if she’d play another comic book character. “I’d love to play a super villain, or Silk. Silk is cool.”

Jones on the other hand? He’d like to play a character who’s already had two cameos in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“I’d love to play Howard the Duck,” Jones said.

According to earlier reports, the second seasons of both Iron Fist and Luke Cage suffered a substantial decrease in viewership — eventually leading to Netflix pulling the plug on both shows.

Raven Metzner, the showrunner behind season two of Iron Fist, called the opportunity to write the show one of the “best creative experiences” of his life.

“Thank you to all the people who made S2 of Iron Fist possible,” Metzner posted alongside a cover from Kaare Andrew’s Iron Fist: The Living Weapon comic run. “From top to bottom, [Iron Fist was] one of the best creative experiences of my life.”

“While this series is done, the story lives on in the MCU where Danny, Colleen, Davos, Ward, Joy, Misty and Typhoid Mary still fight the good fight,” said Metzner. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to be a part of this chapter in their adventures.”

Although numbers were also reportedly down for Daredevil season three, fans are hoping for a better outcoming regarding a fourth season featuring the Man Without Fear.

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson said to ComicBook.com. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, Season 3 was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

Iron Fist seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix.