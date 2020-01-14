Iron Fist Actors Still Have a Group Text

Even more than one year after Netflix canceled Iron Fist, the stars of the show still catch up in group chat. Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick has been on the press tour to promoted her latest project Underwater when she revealed there’s still a group text that exists between her, Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), and Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum).

“Let me open my phone and see… I do have a group text with the Marvel guys — Finn Jones, Sacha Dhawan, Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Stroup,” Henwick tells THR. “But, it’s a little calm recently… There’s a very lively Monster Problems group text between me, Dylan O’Brien and Tre. We were all staying in the same hotel together, and we all had an obsession with oysters. So, the majority of the group text is just, ‘Where can we get the best oysters in Australia?’”

Iron Fist was unceremoniously canceled in October 2018, starting a domino effect that saw Netflix pull the plug on every show it carried from Marvel Television. In the same interview, Henwick expressed a bit of a disappointment that she wasn’t able to explore any more Daughters of the Dragon storylines with Simone Missick, the actress behind Misty Knight.

“I definitely would’ve loved to have done more Daughters of the Dragon-type stuff with Simone,” the actor said. “We had so many great ideas, and Simone and I have a really wonderful chemistry in real life. So, that’s something that I would’ve loved to have visited, but for the most part, Colleen had a great journey. It was this real zero-to-hero type moment for her at the end of season two. So, yeah, I feel happy.”

Now, all characters previously under the Marvel Television umbrella have been absorbed by Marvel Studios as Kevin Feige has taken creative control of all things Marvel. Despite recent rumors and reports that say otherwise, it’s still likely Marvel Studios has to wait two calendar years from the date of a show’s cancellation on Netflix to begin using its characters in development on other properties. Those characters would include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and any supporting characters that popped up in their shows.

The first two seasons of Iron Fist are streaming on Netflix.

