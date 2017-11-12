‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Starts Filming Next Month

Netflix and Marvel Television are now moving forward with a new season of the final Defender, with production set to begin soon on Iron Fist Season Two.

The news comes from a production listing on SpoilerTV.com, which pegs shooting to start on December 6, 2017. Those exact dates might are pretty flexible, however, but expect to see some scenes shooting in New York City coming soon.

Cast members Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey are expected to return, as well as Sacha Dhawan as Davos, who could end up being the villain of the season. Simone Missick is also joining the cast, reprising her role as Misty Knight and perhaps teaming with Henwick’s Wing to form the Daughters of the Dragon.

Both Jones and Henwick have already started for Season Two, and the Iron Fist actor himself admitted that he’s excited for the new episodes because he’ll have more time to prep for the fight scenes.

Though fans usually praise the fight scenes in the various Marvel series on Netflix, Iron Fist and The Defenders were criticized for not meeting the high standard. It seems like new showrunner Raven Metzner wants to rectify that for the new slate of episodes.

After appearing in The Defenders, Danny Rand will have an open road ahead of him for Season Two of Iron Fist. Though the villainous leader of the Hand teased that K’un-Lun wasn’t actually destroyed, the secret army of undead ninja were soundly defeated by the Defenders, and their plot to dig up dragon bones underneath New York City was stopped.

So what will Rand and friends be up to when Iron First returns? We might get a small taste of his plans in Luke Cage Season Two, in which Jones will also be appearing. So while we will get another taste of Heroes For Hire, maybe we’ll find out if Marvel has another big team up plan to set up for the future.

Iron Fist Season Two does not yet have a release date.