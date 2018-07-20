SDCC 2018: ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Panel

The Iron Fist cast and crew took over Ballroom 20 on Thursday afternoon, opening with a sizzle reel of Marvel’s Netfli shows. Clips from The Defenders, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones zip by. New clips from Iron Fist follow.

Jeeps Loeb takes the stage to start the panel, promising footage and clips people who are not at Comic Con won’t see.

After some talk, a trailer plays.

Danny says there is a war brewing. He fights criminals in the street, feeling the need to protect his city. More men surround him and he summons the fist, pounding it into the ground before the Netflix logo takes the screen. September 7.

Raven Metzner, Clayton Barber, Simone Bissick, Jessica Henwick, and Finn Jones takes the stage.

“First of all, last year during the Defenders panel, I was sitting out in the crowd,” Metzner said. “The excitement was palpable. I think you probably felt when you first met me…This show’s gonna be awesome this season. Were in New York City…We’ve got incredible, incredible action. The characters and relationships that you all loved from Season one, we’ve evolved them into new places. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Loeb tees up the first real Iron Fist Season Two clip.

Danny stands in the street, masked by his shirt and a hood. He uses his hand to signal an armored truck to stop. Two men look at each other inside. Danny stands calmly. They floor it, peeling out and barreling towards him. Danny runs straight back at them. He dodges and jumps aside, only to punch the truck’s motor and send it crashing ahead of him. The men are hurt. There are armed criminals in the bak, decked out in black and sunglasses. Danny pummels the driver before the passenger starts shooting. Outside, he beats him easily. The armed men emerge, pouring out gunshots. Danny swings in and takes them before hiding behind the closed door as others try to gun him down. As they get closer, he emerges, and takes them down, leading to a knife fight. One of them cut his shoulder but he comes out on top until armed gun man rise up from the truck. He summons his chi and plunges his fist into the ground, sending a shockwave through it, setting off car alarms, breaking windows, and taking out the enemies.

Finn Jones put in an impressive amount of stunt work which was originally planned for stunt performers.

Next up is a clip of what Loeb calls “one of the most fun things” about working on the show.

In a kitchen, Colleen stalls in the back while Danny greets apparent enemies in the restaurant. They are searching for the owner and he is stalling. Colleen ends up in a fight in the back, taking on two men at the same time. Danny is forced to explain the noises coming from the kitchen. The men aren’t buying it.Colleen beats the men with various kitchen items before they get the upper hand with a chain. The man outside holds a knife to Danny but he ejects it straight into the wall. The other two men draw knives. Colleen’s fight rages on, she uses the chain against them and other kitchen items. Danny dodges and jabs, eventually sending a man through a table. She wins and tells them to “Go, now.”

Another clip plays after a short description of the season to season difference from Henwick.

Women fight in a backroom and one rushes out with needles. Colleen ends up face to face with two women after others flee. She takes her jacket off, throws it at one, metal music starts playing, and a continuous shot begins for the fight. Misty ends up out back, where she clotheslines a biker trying to get away with the needles. Colleen handles the two women, using one’s body against the other as a shield and a weapon. The fight gets more difficult but she remains in control amongst the chaos.

Why is Missick’s Misty Knight here?

“Missy just came to kind of hang out!” Missick jokes. “I have to come down and straighten it out and ass-kicking ensues.”

The show will explore Kun Lun more thoroughly. Metzner wanted to explore Kun Lun. “Instead of seeing the snowy peaks of Kun Lun, we should be inside and in a relationship that Danny had in the past.”

Loeb tees up another clip.

In Kun Lun, Danny sits with another heir. They will compete for the right to face the dragon. They both wear a mask consistent with that of the Iron Fist’s look in the comics but very much made of cloth. They are tethered together by a yellow rope.

Alice Eve takes the stage. “It was very, very violent,” Eve said. “The reason I took the role is because I got to play someone with multiple personalities.”

In another clip, Eve’s role as Typhoid Mary is revealed.

The clip sees Mary with darker hair beating up Colleen Wing in a New York City apartment. She mocks Wing when she asks who is here as another personality has emerged. As Wing tries to run, Mary holds a machete to her, until being called off.

Sacha Dawan sent a message because he couldn’t make it to San Diego Comic Con. He claims to have been allowed to do something even better as a result, which he will reveal after some compliments the look of the show, the new action sequences, and the upcoming story. He tees up another clip.

In the clip, Davos beats men in a club until approaching men in suits in a corner. He claims to be telling them the triad war is over. With ease, he disposes of their two henchmen. The man in charge is not concerned. Instead, he pushes a liquor bottle to Davos. After approaching, Davos delivers a red, illuminated fist to his chest.

Jones won’t spoil the details of the earlier clip, instead telling the fans to watch Season Two.

Loeb tees up the rest of a clip which was cut off earlier.

The fight between Danny and Davos rages in Kun Lun. They duke it out, Danny ties his opponent’s hands together and seems to be winning until he tries to beat him and prompts a comeback without Davos’ mask on. Davos beats him to the ground. Danny’s mask comes off, as well. Davos tells him to “Yield” as he chokes him. Danny won’t. Davos pummels his face with punches. Danny still rises eventually, covered in blood, and gets ready to fight. A cut to black moves the sun to a new position, the room is now golden, and Danny is still taking the beating. Danny looks to the sun and dodges punches. He uses the light to block his opponent’s vision and gets the upper hand again. He beings to choke him. Danny is called off and told to face the dragon.