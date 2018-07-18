Giant ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Teaser Revealed at #SDCC18

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is about to kick-off, and Marvel is making its presence felt at the convention (despite having no Hall H panel this year), by taking over some prime downtown real estate with this epic mural, which teases the next Marvel Netflix release: Iron Fist season 2:

We expected Iron Fist season 2 to arrive in 2018, and now we can see that indeed it will be, keeping Marvel’s Netflix releases at three for the year, following Jessica Jones season 2 back in the spring, and Luke Cage season 2 last month. This now means the 2019 slate will be Daredevil season 3 (filming); The Punisher season 2 (filming); and probably Jessica Jones season 3 (announced).

As for Iron Fist: when we last left Danny Rand (Finn Jones), he had settled into the role of New York vigilante, after Matt Murdock/Daredevil was thought dead, following the battle with The Hand and Black Sky, at the end of The Defenders. Danny made a cameo appearance in Luke Cage season 2, and seemed to be a very changed man: calmer of spirit, confident, and balanced in his role as both a wealthy corporate rich-kid, and zen-minded martial arts superhero. It’s a good thing that the Immortal Iron Fist is standing on such solid ground right now – because he’s going to need all the foundation he can get for the threat that’s coming.

At the end of season 1, we saw the ominous meeting of Danny’s K’un-Lun buddy Davos (Sacha Dhawan) and the Meachum siblings (Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey). That alliance now threatens both sides of Danny’s life, and together, the Meachums and Davos could conceivably strip away all that Danny has reclaimed for himself, since returning to NYC from K’un Lun. We also can’t completely ignore the continued threat of The Hand, as new cast member Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) may reveal a dark side, as one of the Hand’s top assassins, who has gotten close to Danny Rand.

Luke Cage Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Iron Fist Season 2 will arrive later in 2018, and The Punisher Season 2 is also in production.