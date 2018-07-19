‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Season 2 Teaser Hints at Steel Serpent Debut

It’s finally the week of San Diego Comic-Con and since Iron Fist is one of the only properties to have a presence at the mega-convention this year, it was but a matter of time before we started getting more news about the show’s upcoming season.

Earlier tonight, the show’s social media feeds updated their profile picture to a fresh new logo and in the case of Iron Fist‘s Facebook page, a new cover video was uploaded and it may reveal a subtle detail about the upcoming season.

In the video, the mark of Shou-Lao — Danny Rand’s tattoo — can be seen displayed as a neon sign. The iconic logo of Iron Fist begins flickering before the wings disappear, revealing the red serpent logo.

For fans of both Iron Fist and Daredevil, the serpent insignia is nothing new as Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho) used it to stamp her packets of heroin she distributed on behalf of the hand. The thing about this video is that it’s the first time we’ve really seen the logo in color.

Does the red serpent tease the introduction of Steel Serpent — Danny Rand’s arch-nemesis — at some point this season?

Steel Serpent is the alter ego of Davos (Sacha Dhawan), a character that was already introduced halfway through the first season. Although the character didn’t pick up the Steel Serpent mantle for decades — he didn’t go by Steel Serpent until Matt Fraction and Ed Brubaker’s iconic Immortal Iron Fist run — he is to Iron Fist as what the Joker is to Batman.

In fact, the groundwork is already pretty firm in introducing Davos’ alter ego to the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As expected, Davos and Danny (Finn Jones) had a falling out near the end of season one and in a surprising twist at the end, Davos was talking with Joy Meachum (Jessica Stroup) as Madame Gao listened on with a coy smirk on her face.

As for how he’d get the name, there are a few schools of thought. Should Gao and Davos work together, Davos could simply pick up the mantle from the heroin Gao has been selling, although that move would seem a little too one dimensional.

But what if — as many fans have theorized — Gao is actually the Crane Mother? In the Immortal Iron Fist run I mentioned earlier, the Crane Mother chooses Davos as her Immortal Weapon in the Tournament of Heavenly Cities, granting him Iron Fist-like powers. It’s because of his time working with the Crane Mother that Davos chose the Steel Serpent name and if they were to adapt that part of the story, it’d be a rich homage to the Iron Fist mythos.

And in the case of the red serpent — Steel Serpent’s mask is purple in the comics — I’d like to point out that green and red are exact opposites on the color wheel. It plays into the “perfectly balanced” theme we’ve seen in both Avengers: Infinity War and Cloak & Dagger.

What do you think, Iron Fist fans? Will Davos be adopting the Steel Serpent mantle in season two? Let us know in the comments below!

Iron Fist will debut later this year.