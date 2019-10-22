Marvel Releases First Look At Iron Man 2020

Marvel Comics announced during New York Comic Con the return of Arno Stark, better known as Iron Man 2020. After first appearing as a character from the future back in 1984, Iron Man 2020 will be getting a solo series this January, which is fitting considering the year where this Iron Man originated has finally arrived. Along with that solo series, Marvel is launching a full Iron Man 2020 event that will cover multiple different books over the span of six months.

The new event comes from Dan Slott and Christos Gage, with art from Pete Woods, and is very much on the radar for any and all Iron Man fans. January is still a few months away, but Marvel revealed the first look at the interior pages of Iron Man 2020 on Friday, along with a reading checklist that explains all of the necessary tie-ins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Marvel, the new series reveals Arno’s takeover as Iron Man. “How he tackles the responsibilities that come with being the armored Avenger will have monumental effect on the Marvel Universe,” the company said in a statement.

Take a look at the first issue of Iron Man 2020 below!

Cover

Interiors 1

Interiors 2

Iron Man 2020

Reading Checklist