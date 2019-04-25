Iron Man Arc Reactor "I Love You 3000" Citizen Watch Spotted at Disney World

✖

The hero who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become timeless after sacrificing himself to save his family, friends, and world in Avengers: Endgame. Still, Iron Man will forever be an important part of the Marvel Studios franchise and now he is helping keep time in gorgeous fashion. A new watch by CITIZEN in its Eco-Drive line mimics the design of the gift Pepper Potts gave to Tony Stark after his first arc reactor was removed. "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart," the watch reads on its rim, with an Iron Man logo at its top center. It is officially called the "I Love You 3000" edition.

The watch is available from some online retailers, clocking in just under $500 in most cases. However, the watch has been spotted at Walt Disney World's Uptown Jewelers story in the Magic Kingdom park. There are also other Marvel watches from CITIZEN on display in the same store, clocking in at prices less than the Iron Man piece.

Check out a photo of the "I Love You 3000" Iron Man themed watch as spotted by Walt Disney World News Today in their tweet below!

PHOTOS: New Limited Edition Marvel Citizen “I Love You 3000” Iron Man Watch Arrives at Walt Disney Worldhttps://t.co/j6Av1gO7QG pic.twitter.com/kAiodQrxvl — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 5, 2020

As the story goes, lines like "I love you 3000" and "I am Iron Man" which became iconic out of Avengers: Endgame came from the brain of Robert Downey Jr. "I love you 3000" was actually inspired by Downey's real life kids.

"Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, 'He has to say something," the Russo Brothers revealed at a Q&A for the film. "This a character who has lived and died by quips.' And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying 'I am inevitable.' And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said 'Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.' And we’re like, 'Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.'"

