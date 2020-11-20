Iron Man Is Dead, Marvel Studio EVP Confirms No Plans To Bring Tony Stark Back

Marvel Studios does not seem to have plans to bring Iron Man or most of the other characters who were killed in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back to life. Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso recently weighed in on the topic of bringing Tony Stark back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the character sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in the final moments of Endgame. As has been the narrative from the creatives at Marvel since the movie hit theaters back in April of 2019, there are no plans to bring Tony Stark back to life.

“Tony Stark is dead,” Alonso told Clarin. “And that’s our story. Resurrection I do not know, I do not know how we would do it. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is told by us. Hence, he has left his inheritance, who he is for example in Spider-Man, because Peter Parker has been a false son, so you see a lot of what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker. And it seems to me that you see that constantly in how one person influences the other. But no, at the moment we don’t have any plans.” This is a translation from an interview which was conducted in Spanish.

Characters like Iron Man will remain dead, at least for the foreseeable future, while others like The Vision and Black Widow are returning in various ways. The Vision’s return in WandaVision remains a mystery while Black Widow’s death it going to stick. The character is coming back for a self-titled movie but it is set long before the events of Avengers: Endgame when the character was very much alive.

“You have to see it, but the events happen before Endgame,” Alonso said of Black Widow. “I can’t explain to you how much I want you to see it, because it’s such a beautiful movie, such a good movie, and Scarlett Johansson is not only a star, she is a magnificent, magnificent actress, and has a very cute character. And Florence Pugh is a marvel of an actress too.”

