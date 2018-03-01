Someone Made a Supercut of Iron Man Putting His Glasses On and Off

Tony Stark’s most impressive accessory might be the Iron Man suit, but his sunglasses are a very close second, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, a new fan video pays tribute to Tony’s love of sunglasses.

YouTuber Pablo Henrique has put together a super cut of all of the times Robert Downey, Jr.’s iconic character has put on, taken off, slid down his nose or otherwise interacted with his glasses or sunglasses. While the video is just under a minute and a half, it captures a surprising number of Tony’s moments with his fashionable eyewear. You can check out the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Tony and his glasses go together just as well as Tony and his suit and it’s not just the current movies in the MCU where the hero rocks his signature style. The video also includes footage from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that features taking his glasses off in disbelief at the appearance of the floating ring above New York City as well as another shot where he’s taking off his sunglasses as he suits up in what some eagle-eyed fans noticed appears to be new Iron Man tech.

In that specific scene, taken from the Avengers: Infinity War television spot that debuted during the second half of the Super Bowl earlier this month, as Tony takes off his sunglasses his Iron Man suit appears to be moving up his neck as opposed to moving downward as his former suit had. This brief look has led to some fans wondering if Tony’s new suit is made from the same technology Shuri (Letitia Write) incorporated in T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) suit in Black Panther. That suit fits inside of T’Challa’s necklace and activates with a thought. Maybe Shuri’s worked her magic for Tony by the time we get to Infinity War and, perhaps, she’s put his new suit in Tony’s sunglasses. After all, they do seem to be his ultimate accessory. Might as well make them fashionable and functional.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.