Nashville Predator’s Goalie Wears Epic Iron Man Helmet

The NHL is getting in on all of the Marvel buzz, with Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne sporting an Iron Man helmet on Tuesday night.

Rinne typically wears a Predators themed helmet, matching the yellow and blue tone of the team colors. However, Tuesday night he pulled out something marvelous. The mask had an Iron Man faceplate painted on its front side, complete with a blue finish for the back of the helmet. It awesomely represented the Marvel Comics character, especially based on his Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance.

Check out Rinne’s helmet from the Predators’ Tuesday night game against the Avalanche below.

You know “Iron Man,” but @PredsNHL goalie Pekka Rinne and @daveartofficial would like to introduce you to the “IronPred.” pic.twitter.com/OS609aQ1Eu — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2018

This is not the first time Rinne has worn the mask but Comicbook.com was in attendance of Tuesday’s game and saw it for the first time on Tuesday night.

For a more detailed look at the helmet, check out the Instagram video showing it off from all angles below!

Naturally, the social media post of the helmet was responded to with perfect memes from Tony Stark’s most recent big screen appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. For example, one user said, “I’m sure Tony Stark approve. I know I love it!” Of course, a gif of Tony Stark reacting to the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War is attached with the “Wow” caption.

Clearly, Pekke Rinne would have survived Thanos’ snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, rocking gear like that. Is it safe to call one of the NHL‘s best goalies an Avenger yet?

Is this your favorite instance of professional athletes wearing comic book character inspired gear? Share your favorite in the comment section!

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel in March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019. Iron Man is only slated to be included in Avengers 4!