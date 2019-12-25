Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Curls Up Behind Zombie Sweater For Holidays

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! Some of the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been celebrating Christmas today and sharing some fun content to social media. Earlier, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) shared a holiday message and posted a photo of his dog Dodger wearing his famous sweater from Knives Out. Another star to post about the holiday is Robert Downey Jr., who is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man. The actor took to Twitter to share a gif of himself knitting a “zombie sweater.”

Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? pic.twitter.com/DteqbUhgGY — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2019

“Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on?,” he wrote.

Many fans commented with their own holiday messages to Downey Jr.:

Downey Jr.’s days playing Iron Man are done, but he’ll be seen soon in Dolittle alongside Tom Holland, Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.